Funeral service for Dennis Fleming, 66 of Baskin, was held Monday, April 9, 2018 in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Prentiss Gandy officiating.

Interment followed in Union Church Cemetery near Baskin. Visitation was Sunday at the funeral home.

He was born to Willie Lee and Betty Ray Gandy Fleming on May 14, 1951 in Winnsboro, and passed from this life Friday, April 6, 2018 in St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

Mr. Fleming was a member of Cedar Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Mangham High School and worked as a consultant with XTO Drilling Company. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Diana Cummings Fleming.

He leaves behind seven children: Teresa Abrams of Baskin, Dennis Wade Fleming of Mangham, Thomas Lee Fleming of Baskin, Stormy Fleming of Rayville, Jeanna Gray of Baskin, Derek Cole Fleming of Baskin and Cody Scott Fleming of Mangham; four siblings: Jimmy Fleming of Mandeville, Barbara Garrison, Perry Fleming and Debbie Fife all of Mangham; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Cupp, Luke Fife, Christopher Fleming, Evan Chance Fleming, Thomas Lynch and Jody Norrell.

