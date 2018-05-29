Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Debbie Ann Critchlow, 59 of Delhi was held Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Delhi with Fr. Phillip presiding.

Visitation was held at Cox Funeral Home in Delhi on Friday, May 18, 2018 with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Burial was in the Delhi Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Delhi.

Debbie was a native of Delhi, LA and spent over 25 years as Manager of Dollar General and Family Dollar Stores in Monroe, West Monroe, Richwood, Rayville and Delhi and was a long time member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Delhi.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Lazos and Sue Martinez Lazos.

Debbie is survived by a son Hans Critchlow (Bethany) of Monroe; a companion Buddy Hagood of Delhi; two grandchildren Benjamin Cole and Carlee Claire Critchlow both of Monroe, and two siblings Bobby Lazos (Linda) and Sandra Hales (Ken) both of Delhi and three nieces Holly and Susan Harper and Chelsea Hales.

She is also survived by step children; Dana Toney (Charles) and children Taylor, Kaitlyn, Grayson, Madilyn and Montana; Chad Hagood (Dina) and children Maya and Arielle; Mindy Tait (Lyman II) and children Lyman III, Kimberly and Madison; Tracy Purvis (John) and children Paige, Kayden and Ethan; and a step great grandchild Bryson Toney.

Debbie and Buddy also had two precious children they considered to be grandkids, Johanna and Lonbyn Butler.

Pallbearers were Bobby Lazos, Sherman Jones, Charles Toney, Michael Massey, Ken Hales and Chad Hagood.