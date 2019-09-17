David Wayne Templeton, 53, of Rayville, was born October 21, 1965 in Weatherford, KY, and passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence in Rayville.

Mr. David is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Prunty, and sister, Donna Templeton.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Juandine Lee Templeton of Rayville; son, Dustin Templeton and wife, Kayla of Rayville; grandson, Jasper Templeton of Rayville; special family and friends, Jeanine, Andy, Randy, Darline, Cherie, Matt, Peggy and W.H. Lee, and Terri.

Visitation was held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.