David Tillman Shiers, 75, of Greenwood, MS, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Golden Age Nursing Home.

Services were held at the Archibald Church of Christ in Archibald, Louisiana, Saturday, October 14, 2017.

David was born May 6, 1942 in Franklin Parish, Louisiana, the son of the late Lance and Ollie Shiers. He graduated from Mangham High School in 1960. He entered the workforce for a while before marrying Gloria Weems in 1964 and joining the Army Reserves. After his service to the Army, he began working for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, where he worked for 33 years before retiring in 2000 as a bridge inspection team leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family.

David was also a minister in the Lord’s church for 35 years. He served congregations in Louisiana at Goodwill, Oak Grove, Newellton, Delhi, Bastrop, and Haile, as well as the congregation in Grand Junction, Tennessee. He was currently a member of the West President Church of Christ in Greenwood, Mississippi.

David is survived by Gloria Weems Shiers, his loving wife of 53 years; his son, Mark Shiers and wife Sheila of Greenwood, Mississippi; daughter, Michelle Cape and husband Jonathon of Hollywood, Maryland; grandchildren, JJ Cape, Alexis Cape, and Tristin Cape of Hollywood, Maryland, and Mary Grace Shiers and Sadie Shiers of Greenwood, Mississippi; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings J.D. Shiers, Lovelle Keene, and L.C. Shiers.

Visitation was held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Wilson and Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood, Mississippi. On Saturday, October 14, 2017, a service was held at the Archibald Church of Christ in Archibald, Louisiana, with visitation until the time of the service.

Larry White and Don DeLukie officiated the service.

Pallbearers were W.O. Shiers, Jaydee Shiers, Brian Shiers, Jerry Keene, Jessie Shiers and Jason Huff. Honorary pallbearers will be JJ Cape, Trisitin Cape, Dennis Ray Shiers and Little Jessie Shiers.

Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Christian Family Services in Gainesville, FL, or to Spanish Missions, PO Box 485, Farmerville, LA 71241.