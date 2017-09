Funeral services for David Lee Evans, 64, of West Monroe, were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment was in the Duncan Cemetery, Mangham.

Mr. David was born November 16, 1952 in Monroe, LA and passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017 in Monroe.

