Memorial services for Damon Russell Waters, 53, of Rayville, LA were heldFriday, January 5, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Paul Wells officiating.

Damon was born April 27, 1964 in Coronado, CA and passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2017 in Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his Father, Robert “Bob” Waters; and stepfather, Jack Pierce Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Donna Waters of Rayville; stepsons, Thomas Myrick of Alexandria and Brian Myrick and fiancée, Chelsea Doiron of Epps; grandchildren, Mason and MaKenzie Myrick of Epps; mother, Joyce Pierce of Tucson, AZ; brothers, William Waters and wife, Dorys of St. George, UT, Ron Pierce and wife, Ana of Tucson, AZ, and Michael Pierce and fiancée, Cathy Blake of Tucson, AZ; sister, Rebecca McFarland and husband, Brian of Klamath Falls, OR; and a host of nieces and nephews.

