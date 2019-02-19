Graveside Services for Mr. Cyril L. Vinet, Jr. of Bush, were Friday February 15, 2019 at Rayville Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Tim Johnson officiating.

Visitation for family was at the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

Mr. Vinet served in the US Army and worked as a Restaurant Manager. He resided at Heritage Manor in Mandeville until his death.

Mr. Vinet is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mrs. Faye Vinet; one son, Stephen Vinet; one brother, Ronald Vinet; step-son Richard John Reames III; granddaughter, Andrea Greer of Rayville; and his parents.

He is survived by his daughters: Allison Garcia and husband Ernie of Metairie; Teresa Greer and husband Steve of Rayville; Tammy Ransom and husband Barry of Lafayette. Granddaughters: Britney Gautro and husband Russell of Jefferson; Tiffany Charpio and fiancée Chris Eiffert of Jefferson; Sarah Vinet of Metairie, Genevie’ve Schexnider and husband Justin of Duson; Marissa Davis and Husband Jon Taylor of Delhi. grandson, Barry Sherwood Ransom, Jr. and Wife Meena of Wilmington, North Carolina; and great-grandchildren: R. J. Gautro, Hartley Eiffert, Elliot Schexnider, Noah Ransom and Rae Davis.

Funeral Services under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.