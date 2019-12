Funeral services for Cynthia Lea Williams, 49, of Rayville, were held Friday, November 29, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Roger Temple officiating.

Interment was in Start Cemetery, Start.

Cynthia was born January 15, 1970 in Monroe, LA and passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Start, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.