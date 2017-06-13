Services for Corlis L Henry, 90 of Rayville will be at 2:00PM Thursday, June 15, 2017 in the First Baptist Church Rayville with Bro. Johnny Hoychick officiating. Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

Mr. Henry was born on January 27, 1927 in Mangham and passed from this life on June 12, 2017 in Rayville. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rayville, loved outdoors, passion for cows, loved to swing a 32lb. hammer, loved hunting deer and doves, loved his Sunday School class, loved his church family, and loved spending time with his grandsons. He was a member of the William M. Baker Lodge #388 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Mangham, LA. He was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during WWII. He served on the Board of REA and LA Cattleman Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents-Oliver George and Vanna Nixon Henry; brothers-Tupie C. Henry and James Henry; sister-Vernell Murphy.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years-Nellie Hardy Henry; two sons-Wendell Hardy Henry of Rayville and Clayton Rend Henry and wife Amy of Lancaster, PA; two grandchildren-Justin Andrew Henry and Nathan Michael Henry; brother-Vergil Henry and wife Joyce of Rayville; sister-Virginia Brunson of Monroe, LA; and numerous family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Dan Middleton, Ricky Dupree, Justin Henry, Nathan Henry, Cody Clarke, and Kaleb Clarke. Honorary pallbearers will be board members of REA, Louisiana Cattleman Association, William M. Baker Lodge #388 F&AM Masonic Lodge, and Sunday School class of First Baptist Church in Rayville.

Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at the church.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.