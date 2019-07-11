Mr. Clinton Earl Herrington of Vina, AL, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 77.

Clint was born to parents Earl Herrington and Bernice Henry on June 8, 1942 in Delhi. Clint loved hunting and fishing.

Clint is survived by his daughters, Ashley Herrington and husband Chad (Belmont, MS), Billie Jean Herrington (Meridian, MS) and Shelley Bowling and husband John (Muscle Shoals, AL); his sons, Jimmy Dale Herrington and wife Dana (Delhi), Robert Earl Herrington and Marilyn (Rayville) and Jonathan Herrington and Wife Leslie (Mooreville, MS); his sisters, Lou Rogers and husband Roy (Epps), Sue Skipper and husband David (Epps) and Alice Henry and Husband Billy (Delhi); his brother, Jim Henry and wife Lea (Vina, AL); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Brian Herrington; his parents, Earl Herrington and Bernice Henry and stepfather Pete Henry; his sisters, Earlene Miley and Lucille Herrington.

Clint is being cremated with a Celebration of Life ceremony to be held in Delhi at a date to be determined. You can contact immediate family members for date and time.