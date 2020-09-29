Clifton Allen Frey Jr.
Memorial graveside services for Clifton Allen Frey Jr., 76, of Mangham, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, with Bro. Rick Aultman officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Mr. Clifton was born April 2, 1944 in Ruston, and passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Rayville.
Mr. Clifton was a member of the Mangham Baptist Church, Mangham.
He was the former President of Cotton Country Open Horse Show Association.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Lorraine Frey; and his parents, Clifton Frey Sr. and Lucy Frey.
Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Turbeville of Pineville; and his son, John Frey and wife, Abi of Waipahu, HI.
