Funeral services for Cleo Mervin Reddick, 92, of Oak Ridge, were held Friday, July 10, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Jimmy McCool officiating.

Interment followed in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Cleo was born June 25, 1928 in Clarksville, GA, and passed away July 7, 2020 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.