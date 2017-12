Funeral services for Clayton A. Hopper, 75, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville. Interment will follow in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. Clayton was born January 12, 1942 in Delhi, LA, and passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017, in Rayville, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.