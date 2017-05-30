Funeral services for Claude D. Henson Jr., 55, of Start, were held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the First Assembly of God, Rayville with Bro. James Garner and Mr. Glenn Smith.

Interment was in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Claude was born March 19, 1962 in Eglin, FL and passed away in an automobile accident Monday, May 22, 2017 in Opelousas, LA.

Mr. Claude was a veteran with the U.S. Army National Guard. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude T. and Hattie Henson and Heinrich and Maria Nickel.

Survivors include his children, Bethany Henson and Tyler Brooks of West Monroe, Dustin Henson of West Monroe, and Hunter Henson of West Monroe; granddaughters, Kaesyn Newman of West Monroe and Avarie Brooks of West Monroe; parents, Claude and Erika Henson of Rayville; sisters, Linda Smith and husband, Glenn of West Monroe and Diana Goza and husband, Gates of West Monroe; fiancee, April Heard of Bossier City and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Glenn Smith, James Nance, Jr., Alan Heard, Bryan Thompson, Treavor Thompson, and Bryan Tyree.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.