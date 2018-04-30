Clarice Hinton Roark, 85, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Arlington.

Clarice was born March 14, 1933, in West Monroe, La., where she enjoyed family life with her parents, three brothers and four sisters.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas, 76013.

Burial was in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Memorials may be made to the Rhymes Memorial Library, P.O. Box 522, Rayville, LA 71269; Tarrant County Meals On Wheels; or the charity of your choice.

Clarice was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Gordon Lee Roark Jr., and her very talented grandson, Griffin Clay Roark.

She leaves her loving family, son, Gordon Lee Roark III and wife, Micki; daughter, Valeria Dodson and husband, Jerry; son, Clay Roark and wife, Kathi; and six beautiful, wonderful grandchildren, Amy Bouwer and husband, Matt, Ryan Dodson and wife, Jessica, Andrew Roark and wife, Kelli, Kevin Dodson and wife, Kim, Jessica McIntyre and husband, Brad, Courtney Bookout and husband, Chris.

The joy of her later years was filled by the many hours with her 15 great-grandchildren, Morgan Roark, Grace, Wesley, Lily, and Elizabeth Vanpool, Jayne, Claire, and Sam Roark Dodson, Gwendolyn Anne, and John Roark Dodson, Amelia Grace, and Jack Roark Bookout, John Dodson, Davis Bradley, and Charles Brooks McIntyre. Also surviving Clarice are brothers, Bob Hinton, Reggie Hinton and wife, JoAnn, of Monroe, La.; sister, Betty Autrey of Dallas; and a host of nieces and nephews.