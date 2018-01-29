Charles Raymond Gray Sr.

Funeral services for Charles R. Gray Sr., 77, of Delhi, will be held Friday, January 26, 2018 at Dunn Baptist Church with Rev. Bernard Duchesne Jr., officiating.

Visitation will be held at Dunn Baptist Church on Friday from 1:00 PM until time of services.

Burial will be in the Harris Cemetery in Franklin Parish, LA.

Mr. Gray was born in Richland Parish on May 17, 1940 and left this earthly life on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.

Charles grew up in the Newellton/Tallulah area and moved to Delhi when he was a young man where he was a self employed Painter and raised his family.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, was a collector of Indian relics, civil war memorabilia, antiques and what some might call “junk.”

Charles was a longtime member of Dunn Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Wilson Gray and Lillie Rose Barnette Gray; a granddaughter Erin Gray and two siblings Jerry Gray and Rosalene Gilbreth.

Charles is survived by his loving wife Maggie Lorraine Lightsey Gray of Delhi, LA; a son and his wife Charles Raymond Gray Jr. and Autumn; two grandchildren Joanna Gray Huckabay & husband JJ of Swartz, LA and William Jason Gray & wife Kelly of Jackson, MO; seven great grandchildren Marissa, T-Ray, Baylis, Ethan and Kate Huckabay and Shaymus and Maci Gray; a brother Carlton Ostteen and wife Julie of Bastrop, LA; a sister-in-law Sue Gray and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Jason Gray, JJ Huckabay, T-Ray Huckabay, Rodney Lightsey, Tony Mathews and Mike Ostteen.

Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of Dunn Baptist Church.