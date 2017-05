Funeral services for Charles Ray Bell, 21, of Delhi, were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Newton Baptist Church, Dunn, with Bro. Marvin Reiger and Bro. Buddy McGark officiating.

Interment followed in the Newton Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Charles was born November 15, 1995 in Monroe and passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 in Dunn.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.