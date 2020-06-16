Charles Jasper Middleton, affectionately known as “Bubba,” came into this world on October 17, 1941 in Richland Parish in north Louisiana.

He was the third-born child of Jasper Alex Middleton and Willie Gay Cline Middleton. Bubba was the only brother amongst his three sisters, Carol Middleton Calhoun, Bonnie Middleton Rockett, and Diane Middleton.

Bubba grew up in Rayville, where he played football and graduated from Rayville High School.

Bubba is survived by his beloved wife, Eddie Sue Sorey Middleton; his son, Charles Alec Middleton; his daughter, Lori Middleton Cothern and her husband, Thomas Cothern; and their mother, Lynda Case Middleton Fox; his stepsons, Calvin McKenzie and his wife Freda and Jody McKenzie and his wife Amy. His grandchildren, who warmly referred to him as “Poppie”, are Jacqueline Friedman Gazzea and her husband Tristan, Forrest Friedman and his wife Hannah, Charles “Charlie” Middleton, Drew Cothern, Trent Cothern, David McKenzie and his wife Macall, Ben McKenzie and his wife, Sydni, Jake McKenzie, Josh McKenzie, and Walker McKenzie. Additionally, Poppie loved his great grandchildren, Aubree Roblin, Adrielle Cothern, Katherine Gazzea, and Barrett McKenzie.

Bubba proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, as well as boasted of his Scottish heritage.

He was an avid woodworker and carpenter which included making toy boxes and toys for his grandchildren and the life-sized nativity scene for his church. Bubba spent hours watching history documentaries, old westerns, NASCAR racing, and, of course, LSU football.

Bubba was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church in Baskin, LA.

Bubba served as veteran transport with the Richland Parish Sheriff Office. He was a retired employee of Livingston Parish School Board. Bubba was never without a joke or two to brighten up the lives of those around him. He proudly participated in the VA and was an active member in the VFW.

Graveside services will be at 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Greer Cemetery in Rayville, LA.

Services will be conducted by his pastor and friend, Bro. Prentis Gandy under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

Pallbearers include his three nephews, Owen Rockett, Landon Rockett, and Jerome Calhoun; his grandson, Forrest Friedman; his son-in-law, Thomas Cothern; and his friend, Jimmy Davis.

Honorary pallbearer is his friend, John Hunter.

