Services for Mr. Charles C. Gebbia, 93, of Oak Ridge were held Thursday, February 7, 2019, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, with Rev. Jerry Johnson officiating.

Interment was in Welcome Home Cemetery, in Grayson,. Visitation was Wednesday, February 6 at the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

Mr. Gebbia retired from the railroad. He served in the United States Army during World War II, where he received the Purple Heart. He loved to cook, garden and watch football. His favorite teams were the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers. He also enjoyed rabbit hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by one son Stanley Gebbia, mother, Stella and father, Sam Gebbia, brothers, John and Nick Gebbia, sisters, Lena Mussachia, Annie Bittle, and Margaret Knight.

Mr. Gebbia is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Lovie Louise Lord Gebbia of Oak Ridge; two sisters, Mary Gonzales and Lucile Bova; brother, Jimmy Gebbia; sister-in-law, Marie Lord of Arkansas.; two grandsons, Shawn Gebbia and wife Brandy of Mississippi and Derrick Gebbia and fiancée Lucy of Arkansas, and four great-grandchildren; nephews, Ronald Lord and wife Dorrie of Oak Ridge, Mitchell McDowell and wife, Irena, of New Orleans, Michael Lord of Slidell, Jimmy Lord of West Monroe, Wayne Lord of Monroe, Dale Lord of Oak Ridge, Wayne Gonzalez of New York, and Brian Gonzalez of Slidell. Nieces, Carmen Lord of Marreo and Michelle Perez of Florida.

Services are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Rayville.