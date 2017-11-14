Visitation Services for Charles Bobby Jones will be held on Sunday, November 19th, 2017 at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro, LA at 3 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m.

Charles Bobby Jones, 69, of Mangham, LA, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Bobby was born in Winnsboro, LA, on November 30, 1947.

Bobby was an avid golfer and outdoorsman who never stopped looking for work to do, even in his years of retirement. He was a retired agricultural aviator, pipeline inspector, and occasional farmer. He is believed to be the author of the “90 percent Rule”. Bobby loved spending time on the family land along Big Creek in Richland Parish, and was proud to leave it as a legacy to his three beautiful daughters. He was a Vietnam veteran who served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force stationed in Korat, Thailand.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Jones of Mangham, LA; mother-in-law, Mable Lobrano of Mangham, LA; daughters, Courtney Rosock and husband Jhony of Houston, TX, Lindsey Wilson and husband Mike of Mangham, LA, and Kaitlyn Hughes and husband John of Austin, TX; sister, Stephanie VanMatre and husband Barry of Denver, CO; 5 grandchildren, Roman and Mia Wilson, Ayla and Elyse Rosok, and Charlie Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry D. Jones and Faye “Sister Baby” Jones, and his sisters Rhonda Stothart and Rebecca Jones.

The family would like to give a sincere thanks to a special cousin, Madelon Davis, who was there for us at all hours, day and night, from the beginning.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to St. Jude’s Hospital in his honor. St. Jude’s was his favorite non-profit organization.