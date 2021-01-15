Cecil Lee Kifer Jr. was born on Nov. 24, 1955, in Newellton, to Cecil and Mary Emma Kifer.

He was a 1973 graduate of Tensas Academy and attended Louisiana Tech University on a football scholarship. He began farming in Tensas Parish in 1976. In 1998, he obtained his crop consultant’s license. He went to Heaven on Jan. 11, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Lee lived on his family’s farm in St. Joseph and was a member of St. Joseph Baptist Church his entire life. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and growing every plant imaginable. He was a skilled artist and enjoyed ironwork and carpentry.

He was known for his soft heart, unique laugh, and infectious personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by Connie, his loving wife of 41 blissful years; son Tucker Lee Kifer of Ferriday; daughter, Dr. Kelsey Kifer Moody and husband, Chad, of Lafayette; grandson, Charles Armstrong (Cam) Moody IV of Lafayette; brother, Brian Kifer and wife, Pam of St. Joseph; sister, Elizabeth Kifer Routon and husband, Robert, of Baton Rouge; brother-in-law, Ray Furr (Jeni) of Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Judy Freeman (Mike) of Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Polly Smith of Georgetown, TX; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and more friends than can be counted.

An outdoor visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021 at Tensas Parish Airport on Lake Bruin with a memorial service following with Bro. Larry Foster and Bro. Harry Boyd officiating under the direction of Youngs Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lee’s honor to St. Joseph Baptist Church.