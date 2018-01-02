Funeral services for Cecil E. Watts, 84, of Rayville, were held Sunday, December 31, 2017, at the Rayville United Methodist Church, Rayville, with Bentley Curry officiating.

Interment followed in the Start Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Cecil was born February 13, 1933, and passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017, in Bastrop, LA. Cecil was a proud graduate of Start High School. His undergraduate degree was from Northeast Louisiana State College (now ULM), he received his MSW from LSU School of Social Work. Cecil served the northeast Louisiana area as a mental health professional for many years. He held positions of Director of Tallulah Mental Health Center, Directors of Monroe Regional Mental Health Center, Madison Parish Schools Social Worker, and maintained a private mental health practice throughout his career. Cecil grew up as a member of Crew Lake United Methodist Church, and was a long-time member of Rayville United Methodist Church. In both churches, he was an active participant in the music programs. Throughout his life, Cecil has sung at countless weddings, funerals, and Southern gospel singing conventions, and he continued his love of Southern gospel music until the very end of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Willie Watts, and his only brother, John Watts. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Edna Frith Watts of Rayville, LA; daughter Anita Watts Wing and husband, Chris, of Rayville, LA; grandchildren DeAnna Milillo and husband, Anthony, and Drew Dupont and wife, Virginia, all of Greensboro, NC, and Delaney Wing of New York, NY; great grandchildren Sadie Dupont and fiancé, Noah Mincy, Jacob Milillo, Larkin Dupont, Noah Dupont, and Sally Louise Dupont; special niece, Debbie Watts; and numerous cousins and other extended family members.

Pallbearers were Drew Dupont, Jacob Milillo, Noah Mincy, Aubrey Watts, John Temple, Chuck Frith, and Terry Haire.

