Graveside services for Carolyn Sue Borden, 72, of Rayville, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Antioch Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Dwayne Monk officiating, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Carolyn was born October 20, 1944, in Monroe, LA and passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Borden; daughter, Lori Ann Borden; son, Sammy Borden; parents, Grady and Norma Averitt; sister, Pat Holloway, brother, Jimmy Averitt.

Survivors include her children, Chuck Borden and wife, Patricia of Rayville, Tommy Borden and wife, Kathy of Rayville, Kenny Borden of Rayville, Rodney Borden and wife, Destiny of Rayville; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Bertha Green, Ruth Jones, Lynn Spurlock and husband, Paul; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Randall Hillis, Robert Hallack, Stevie Borden, Matt Borden, Kevin Elkins, Chris Ellis, Chris Underwood, and T.J. Borden.

Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Tarver and Paul Spurlock.

