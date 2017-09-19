Funeral services for Carolyn Stanley Mann Hill, 75, of Delhi, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rayville, with Bro. Norman Bryant and Eric Silk officiating.

Interment will follow in the Shanks Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Carolyn was born September 3, 1942 in Rayville, and passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 in West Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.