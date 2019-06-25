Funeral services celebrating the life of Carolyn Roberts Greer will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, South of Rayville with Michael Cumpton and Brother Keith Evans officiating.

Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery, Rayville under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and continued at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Greer, 77, of Gardner, passed from this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Mrs. Greer was a 4th grade teacher at Oak Hill High School and volunteered at the Clifton Choctaw School. She was a member of Cotile Baptist Church, Boyce where she was pianist for many years. Carolyn was very musically talented she loved singing and playing piano for the choir. Spending time cooking for her family and friends was something that she enjoyed doing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde R. Greer; parents, Raymond Ray and Bernice Powell Roberts; brother, Raymond Ray Roberts, Jr., and sister, Annette Roberts Mulhearn.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Ray Greer and wife, Tina, their son, Preston, Paul Greer and wife, Marsha, their children, Anna Kate and Ava, and Todd Greer and wife, Candi, their children, JonMikahil, Hunter and his wife, Makayla, and Carly; great grandchildren, Eli and Olivia; sisters, Shirley Roberts Heath and husband, Joe, Sue Roberts Cumpton and husband, Bobby, and Kay Roberts Hembree; sister-in-law, Retta Roberts, and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregiver, Linda Jennings, the staff at Brookdale and especially the staff at Compassionate Care Hospice.

To extend online condolences to the Greer family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.