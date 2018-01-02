Funeral services for Carolyn Grace Bradley Grubbs, 76, of Columbia, were held Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Abundant Life Full Gospel Church, Start, with Sister Shirley Davidson officiating.

Interment followed in the Rhymes Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Carolyn was born August 23, 1941 in Monroe, LA and passed at her residence, The Haven Nursing Home Tuesday, December 26, 2017 in Columbia, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.