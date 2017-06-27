Carolyn Eads, 66, of Rayville, passed away June 27, 2017. Mrs. Carolyn’s family will hold a memorial service for her at a later date.

Mrs. Carolyn was born May 24, 1951 in Monroe. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Eads; parents, V.L. Ingram and Geneva Taylor; brothers, Clyde Ingram, Darrel Ingram.

Survivors include her sons, Christopher O’Brien of Dallas, TX, Peanut O’Brien of Dallas, TX; three grandchildren; sister, Debria Williams and husband, Donnie of Rayville; brothers, William Ingram of Rayville, Donnie Ingram and wife, Francis of Victoria, TX, D’Wight Ingram and wife, Shiela of El Campo, TX, Ricky Ingram and wife, Barbara of Waskom, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.