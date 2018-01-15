Carl A. Magee

Funeral services for Carl “Dado” A. Magee, 87, of Jonesboro, were held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Prentis Gandy, Wess Magee, and Bruce Magee officiating.

Interment followed in the Little Creek Cemetery, Alto.

Mr. Carl was born August 10, 1930 in Winnsboro, LA and passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 in Shreveport, LA.

Mr. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Zelma Magee; son, Allen Magee, brothers, LeVan Magee and Delmas Magee; and sisters, Floriece Miller and Bobbie Chapman.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Geraldine Magee of Jonesboro; sons, Bruce Magee of Long Beach, CA and Darrell Magee and wife, Amy of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Ramsay Faulk, Wess Magee, Jesse Magee, and Cody Donaldson; great grandchildren, Allen Faulk, Everett Faulk, Hunter Donaldson, Aubrey Donaldson, Koltyn Donaldson, and Emma Magee; daughter-in-law, Beth Magee Owens; nieces and nephews, Joe Chapman, Terri White, Delores Danley, and Rhonda Magee.

Pallbearers were Jesse Magee, Wess Magee, Cody Donaldson, Lee Faulk, Jake Johnston, Isaac Gandy. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Chapman and Tom Calloway.

