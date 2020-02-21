Funeral services for Carl Gray, 93, of Archibald, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Cedar Baptist Church, Archibald with Bro. Keith Stephens and Bro. Micky Alexander officiating. Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Carl was born April 13, 1926 in Mangham and passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Rayville.

Mr. Carl was a member of the Cedar Baptist Church. He was a veteran with the U.S. Army. He also was a member for 50 years with the W.M. Baker Lodge #388 in Mangham.

Mr. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Rose Zella Gray; brothers, William Gray, June Gray, and Earl Gray; sisters, Dorothy Lowery, Marie Young, and Ina Pearl Gray; and 2-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Annie Ruth Gray of Archibald; children, Steve Gray and wife, Betty Jo of Archibald, Brenda Shirley of Liddleville, Terry Gray and wife, Patsy of Archibald, and Keith Gray of Archibald; 12-grandchildren and 17-great grandchildren; sister, Annie Young of Dallas, TX; brothers, Gene Gray and wife, Shirley of Calhoun and Ralph Gray and wife, Marsha of Shreveport; brother-in-law, Ernest Young; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Chad Gray, Shane Gray, Jarrod Gray, Thomas Gray, Alan Shirley, and Justin Gray.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Booth, Jr., Earley Ray Bradshaw, Jerry Ray Roberts, and Billy McCullough.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.