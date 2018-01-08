Funeral services for Buddy Jack Garner, 64, of Rayville, LA were held Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Dennis Herrington officiating.

Interment followed in Duncan Cemetery, Mangham, LA.

Mr. Buddy was born December 21, 1953 in Monroe, LA and passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in Houston, TX. He enjoyed woodwork, crafts, playing guitar, and remote control airplanes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack P. Garner and Florine Clark; and his brother, Eldred Ray Little.

Survivors include his son, Chuckie Garner and wife, Sabrina of West Monroe and their children, Staci Goodwin of Rayville, Shane McCormick of Rayne, John Michael Garner of West Monroe, Kendall Thomas Garner of West Monroe, and Savannah Grace Garner of West Monroe; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Goodwin of Rayville and Noaleigh McCormick of Rayne; sisters, Glinda Strickland and husband, Roger of West Monroe, Sandra Franklin of Many, and Sheila Holmes and husband, Johnny of Rayville; brothers, Don Little and wife, Sue of Rayville, Billie Garner and wife, Frances of Beuford, SC, and Jimmy Garner and wife, Janice of Collingston; stepparents, Edward and Texia Clark of Rayville; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very special little girl Mckayla, who always called him Pawpaw.

Pallbearers were Wesley Holmes, Randy Johnson, John Tatum, Tommy Williams, Timothy Williams, and James Parker Jr.

