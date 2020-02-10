Funeral services for Bryan Dean Wood, 50, of Baskin, will be held at 1 p.m, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Rayville Church of God, Rayville, with Bro. Jimmy Pelley, Mr. Harvey Pickel and Bro. Floyd Duchesne officiating.

Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery, Girard, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Bryan was born October 4, 1969 in Monroe, and passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 in Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.