Brent LaMarr Thornton of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was born September 20, 1961 and he passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2017.

Brent was a native of Bastrop and at the age of eighteen he moved from home to Nashville, Tennessee. He was employed as a stage engineer and roadie on numerous concert tours in the music industry.

Brent is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Jo Thornton; his two sisters, Andrea Ball and Rhonda Greenwood; and grandparents, Leon and Joyce Hanson and Leonidas and Lillie Mae Southhall, Sr.

He is survived by three nieces, Jennifer Goodson (Calvin), Jessica Goodson (Bobby), and ReAnna Black; a nephew, John Thornton; and devoted friends, Allen Harvey and Michael Williams.

A memorial service to celebrate Brent’s life was held Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home of Bastrop with Brother Charles McClean officiating.