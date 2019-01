Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Lewis Pittington of Rayville were heldĀ Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe.

Brenda was born July 17, 1960 in Monroe and passed away unexpectedly in Rayville on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.