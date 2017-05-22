Funeral services for Bonnie Sue Rogers, 69, of Rayville, were held Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Mangham Baptist Church, Mangham, with Bro. Rick Aultman officiating.

Interment followed at the Lone Cherry Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Bonnie was born October 28, 1947 in Rayville and passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in Rayville. Mrs. Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Roy Rogers Sr.; parents, Gertrude and Jack Deere; and brother, Howard Earl Deere.

Survivors include her children, Alicia Rogers of Rayville and Jimmy Roy Rogers Jr. and wife, Jennifer of Rayville; grandchildren, Joshua Rogers, Jonathan Rogers, Brittany Holbrook, Jace Rogers, and Danyl Rogers; great grandchild, Camden Lewis; special grandchild, Kyleigh Ragsdale; sister, Sandy Lowentritt; brother, Jack Talmadge Deere Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Jacob Carraway, Stevie Gray, Jeff Oram, Jace Rogers, Jonathan Rogers, Joshua Rogers, Scott Allen, Jordan Deere and Danyl Rogers

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.