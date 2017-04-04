Bobby N. Hendrix Sr., of Monroe, Louisiana, was born on October 26, 1932, in Mangham.

He passed away March 29, 2017. He was a most loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Visitation was March 31, 2017, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.

Bobby was a well-known home builder and remodeler since the 1960’s. A member of the Northeast La. Home Builders since 1968, Bobby served in all officer capacities on a local and state level. He also served as the Chairman and Trustee of the La. Home Builders Self Insured Fund. Bobby was inducted into the La. Home Builders Hall of Fame in 1994. This year Bobby received the N.E. LA HBA’s first Lifetime Service Award.

Bobby also built one of the first St. Jude Dream Homes. Bobby was a perfectionist when it came to home building. His employees and children knew to… “do the job, do it right, or you’re fired!”

Bobby also played on the 1951 LSU football team.

He had an extreme love for his family and cherished visits and calls from his siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Afternoon visits to Russell Moore Lumber and solving the world’s problems with his friend Robert Moore was the highlight of each day. He will be greatly missed and always remembered in our hearts and minds as the sweet, honest, kind, and loving Bobby Hendrix! His profound love for animals was demonstrated by the peanut bar he gave to Blaze and Gracie, his faithful four-legged companions, after lunch each day.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jurd and Janie Hendrix; his brother, Ellis Hendrix; sisters-in-law, Polly P. Kincaid, Patsy Hendrix, Carolyn Hendrix and brother-in-law, Will Henry Hastings.

Bobby is survived by his beloved wife, Mina P. Hendrix; children, Karen Anne Hart (Rusty), Bob Hendrix, Jr., and Marty Hendrix (Rhonda); sister, Hettie Ann Hastings; brothers, J.L. Hendrix (Rosemary), Tom Hendrix (Joan Ann), James “Imp” Hendrix, and Frank Hendrix (Barbara); grandchildren, Betsy Lemoine (Joey), Kelly Jordan (Chad), Ben Hart (Leah), Michael Hart (Calli), Matthew Hendrix (Dara), Tyler Hendrix (Kaitlyn), and Andrew Hendrix. He is also survived by 16 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family graveside service was held Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers were his grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers were Eddie Kincaid, Lane Kincaid, Jeff Gilbert, Rusty Hart, Fred Nyegaard, Bill Turnbough and Carrick Inabnett.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Bobby Hendrix, Sr. to the Home Builders Assoc. Scholarship Fund- ULM Foundation, 3601 DeSiard St., Monroe, LA 71203.

Online registry and condolences are at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.