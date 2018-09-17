Bobby Dale Burnley

It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Bobby Dale “Bob” Burnley, and yet we celebrate and honor his incredible 86 years of life as a a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.

The Family received friends and family in Feazel Chapel Sunday September 16, 2018 for a celebration of his life and legacy with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. As a believer in Jesus Christ, Bob lived his life in faith with his wife, Glenda, and was a member of First Baptist Church, West Monroe.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Story Leon and Clara Bolling Burnley; sister, Norma Hortense Burnley Branch; brothers, Jerrell Eugene Burnley and Pascal Leon Burnley; son, Bobby Kemal Burnley; and nephew, Gary Richards Hurt.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Mary Glenda Canady; his son, Kevin Dale Burnley and his wife, Beverly; daughter, Neva Kellison Burnley and her husband, Scott Whorton; granddaughter, Katie Ruth Burnley McCormick, her husband, Nathan, and daughter, Burnedette McCormick; grandson, Gregory Kirk Burnley; mother of Katie and Kirk, Becky Ruth Demoss; step-great-granddaughters, Emma Reese and Andi Kate Goforth; step-great-grandson, Bruin Scott Marionneaux; nephews, Kenneth Leon, Terry Lynn, and Jerry Glen Burnley; niece, Janet Melissa (Lissa) Burnley Wilson and husband, Lowry; daughter-in-law, Patricia Lynn Black Burnley; and sister-in-law, Norma Burnley.

Bob’s childhood was spent in Sallis, MS where he was born on January 26, 1932. He moved to Delhi, LA when a freshman in high school and graduated in 1951. He began his spiritual journey here, joining First Baptist Church of Delhi. The following description published in the high school annual of his senior year beside his “Who’s Who” picture proved to be a prophetic word what played out in the rest of his life:

“If Delhi ever forms a Hall of fame, BOB BURNLEY will no doubt be one of the first to be elected to it. Bob first won recognition as an outstanding football player and soon people began to realize that that football uniform clothed an outstanding personality. The modesty, friendliness, honesty, and industriousness manifested in Bob have won for him a place in the hearts of the people of Delhi, that is rarely achieved.” The “Arktos” 1951

After completing one semester of college, Bob decided to delay his college education for a while and he made the big decision to serve his country for three years. He entered the Marine Corps early in the year of 1952. Because of his college work and the fact that he scored highly on military tests, he was assigned to the air force division of the Marine Corps. His last assignment was Korea. He fulfilled his commitment and was honorable discharged in October of 1954.

The coaching staff at Louisiana Tech knew of his outstanding high school record in football and had recruited him by mail with an offer of a football scholarship. He enrolled the spring semester of 1955 and began work on his career goal-teaching and coaching. While at Louisiana Tech, he met the love of his life, Glenda. Bob said he married the prettiest girl at Louisiana Tech when they tied the knot after graduation in November of 1957. The highlight of his time on the Bulldogs team was winning the Gulf States Conference Championship during the 1955 football season.

Bob continued learning after beginning his career in teaching, earning his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama, and completing his plus30 from ULM and Tech. As an enthusiastic and thoughtful teacher for thirty years, he encouraged and inspired many young lives. His teaching methods combined learning and enjoyment and he was a favorite among students and players.

Bob’s family always held the highest priority in all of his plans throughout his life. He loved his family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time at home with them. His children remember him as a father who was always available for play, advice (both asked and unasked) or to address whatever was their latest need.

He was a man of sincerity, personal integrity, humility, courtesy, and wisdom to family, friends, and in his work life.

In his retirement years, he was a passionate gardener of all things edible. The entire neighborhood looked forward to sharing in Bob’s harvest each year as he gradually increased the size of his garden until it filled the entire back yard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association – LA Chapter at 910 Pierremont Road, Suite 410, Shreveport, LA 71106 or www.alz.org/louisiana.

The righteous who walks in his integrity – blessed are his children after him! Proverbs 20:7.

