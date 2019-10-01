Funeral services for Bobby Cheek, 84, of Archibald, were held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Archibald, in Archibald with Bro. Brandon Penton and Bro. Pat Lofton officiating.

Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Bobby was born May 18, 1935 in Rayville and passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Archibald.

Mr. Bobby was a member of the First Baptist Church of Archibald and Masonic Lodge, in Mangham.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Anita Cheek; son, Randy Cheek; parents, Oscar and Marie Cheek; sister, Nell Mangham and husband, Walter; brother, Johnny Cheek and wife, Carolyn.

Survivors include his son, Keith Cheek and wife, Lisa of Ruston, LA; daughter, Dawn Cheek of Bradenton, FL; daughter-in-law, Molly Sullivan and husband, Chip of Start, LA; 4-grandchildren, April Dupeire and husband, Jason, Misty Falting and husband, Kyle, Jason Cheek and wife, Sarah and Jill Sutton and husband, Scott; 9-great grandchildren, Lilla, Jude, Evie, Ava, Blake, Parker, Emma, Kendall and Randy; sister-in-law, Loudell Rieger and husband, Paul; brother-in-law, Freddie Williams and wife, Docie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were James Adcock, Alan Curry, Lee Brown, Jason Cheek, Kyle Falting and Jason Dupeire.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Ronald Hammett, Imp Hendrix, Nolan Cheek, Billy McCullough, Tom Hill, Sr. and Claude Mercer.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.