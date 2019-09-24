Blanchard Cordell Monroe was born on November 7, 1932 in Crowville, and passed away on September 17, 2019 in Delhi, at the Deerfield Nursing & Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was a wonderful husband for 62 years. Blanchard began working at an early age on the family farm.

Next, he was hired as a young man to work for Mathieu Well Service in Delhi, LA.

After a number of years he decided that farming was in his blood and returned to farming until he retired at the age of 55. Even though he retired, he could be found working his cows or bailing hay.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Columbus Monroe and Dulcie Clark Monroe and a brother J. T. Monroe.

Blanchard is survived by his loving wife Lettie “Cooter” Monroe of Delhi, LA; two children Bruce Monroe and wife Darla Dorman Monroe of Delhi, LA and Carolyn Monroe Roberson and husband Bennie Wayne Roberson of Winnsboro, LA and two sisters Christyne Gilley of Rayville, LA and Bobby Nell Kegley of Sumner, WA.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, Shandalyn Nicole Monroe Sharbono and husband Jason of Rayville, LA, Jeremy Monroe and wife Melissa of Delhi, LA, Donny Monroe and Ashley of West Monroe, LA, Kristi Roberson Ellington and husband Michael Ellington of Baton Rouge, LA, Dr. Mindi Roberson of Ruston, LA and Adam Roberson and wife Kelly of Crowville, LA and by two step grandsons Craig and Cole Odom.

Survived also by great grandchildren Leslie Sharbono, Zachary Sharbono, Mallory Monroe, Rylee Sanderlin, Lyla Monroe, Donny Monroe, Luke Monroe, Madison Norton, Adelynn Perot, Caden Odom, Chase Odom, Austin Odom, Braxton Odom, Caroline Ellington and soon to be Charlotte Ellington along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Dunn Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Ganey and Bro. Bernard Duchesne officiating.

Visitation was at Dunn Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Following services at Dunn Baptist Church interment was in the Newton Community Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bo Hosea, Jeremy Monroe, Donny Monroe, Adam Roberson, Cole Odom and Zachary Sharbono.

Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Blackmon, Jason Sharbono and Michael Ellington.

Any planned memorials may be made to the Dunn Baptist Church.