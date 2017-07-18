Funeral services for Billy Joe Chunn, 81, of Mer Rouge, were held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rayville, with Elder Alan Eppinette, Rev. Tommy Simpkins, and Bro. Heath Eppinette officiating.

Interment followed in the Oak Ridge Baptist Cemetery, Oak Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Billy was born August 17, 1935 in Oak Ridge and passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.