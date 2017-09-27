Funeral services for Billie Jeane White, 84, of Start, were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Crew Lake United Methodist Church, Start, with Rev. Marshall Sevier officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Billie was born September 21, 1933 in Murray City, OH and passed away Saturday, September 23, 2017 in Start, LA. She was a member of the Crew Lake United Methodist Church and retired with the Richland Parish School System. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin White and brother, Jack Kirkendall.

Survivors include her children, Lorena Lynn Cheek and husband, Ralph of Rayville, John Wayne White and wife, La Jean of Tulsa, OK, and Vicki Vee Counts of Newark, OH; grandchildren, Whitney Lynn Wright and husband, Curtis of Start, Bryan Tyler White of Quincy, IL, and Matthew Shelton Lane of Newark, OH; sisters, Sondra Foltz of Buchtel, OH and Jill Kirkendell of Buchtel, OH; brother, Fred Kirkendall and wife, Janet of Nelsonville, OH; great grandchildren, Rhett Wright and Miley Wright; Godchildren, Lillian Whitten and Mark Ryan; a host of nieces and nephews; her Po-ken-o group and her faithful companion, Little Girl.

