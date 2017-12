Graveside services for Billie Hugh Strachan, 77, of Rayville, LA were heldSaturday, December 23, 2017 at the Good Road Church of Christ Cemetery, Holly Ridge, LA with Bro. Joel Parker officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Billie was born August 16, 1940 in Holly Ridge, LA and passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 in Rayville, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.