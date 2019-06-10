Funeral services for Beverly Hatchell Yancey, 87, of Rayville, were held Monday, June 10, 2019, at Rayville United Methodist Church with Rev. William McLain officiating.

Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville. Visitation was Monday, June 10, 2019, at the church.

Ms. Yancey was born November 9, 1931, and passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Beverly was a long-time member of Rayville United Methodist Church where she served for many years as a Communion Steward. She was an avid reader and member of Kindred Spirits Book Club. She loved to garden and received certification as a Master Gardener through the LSU Agriculture Center.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, W.L Yancey, Jr.; parents, Regie and Lois Hatchell; and sister, Martha Rigby. Survivors include sons, Langston Yancey and wife Maggie; Read Yancey; daughter Martha Ellen Cox and husband Steve; five grandchildren, Katie Yancey Arabie and husband Matt; Erin Yancey Adkins and husband Paul, Taylor Yancey, Yancey Cox, and Macy Cox; and two great-grandchildren, James and Amelie Arabie.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Calvert, Fred Scott Franklin, Vic Jordan, Gordon Massengale, Owen

Rigby and Hollis Venable. Honorary Pallbearer will be Walter Cochran.

The family would like to extend thanks to the many caregivers and medical staff who cared for “Bev” during her illness.

Memorials may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars at: www.heroes.vfw.org, or to Rayville United Methodist Church.

