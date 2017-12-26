Funeral services for Beverly Amelia McGlothlin, 68, of Rayville, were heldThursday, December 21, 2017 at the Church of Christ, Archibald, LA with Bro. Travis Arrant and Bro. Phil Hancock officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Miss Beverly was born January 14, 1949 in Rayville, LA and passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in Rayville, LA. Beverly attended the Archibald Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her mothers, Claudine Jones McGlothlin and Audrey Shiers McGlothlin; father, James “Billy” Wilburn McGlothlin; and brother, Marty Shiers.

Survivors include sisters, Onngaleah Huff, Portia Clay, Sherry Hancock and husband, Phil, and Jodi Wright all of Rayville; uncle, James McGlothlin of Santa Maria, CA; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sitters who became more like family, Brenda Shiers, Sherry Fletcher, Louise Harrell, Tramecia Harrell, Rose Holloway; and Joe Ann Shows.

Pallbearers were Daniel Hancock, Jason Huff, Scott Senseney, Holden Todd, Rylian Wright, and Joel Weatherly. Honorary pallbearers were Kerry Clay and Rocky Bryant.

