Betty Munholland, 75, a resident of Pioneer, and a homemaker, died April 9, 2017.

Services were Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at noon at Tennant Funeral Home in Rayville.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. to noon at Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.

Burial was at Epps Cemetery in Epps under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home of Rayville.