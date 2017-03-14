Memorial services for Betty A. Bennett, 69, of Start, will be held at a later date with Bro. Joel Parker officiating.

Mrs. Betty was born November 29, 1947 in Rayville, LA and passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Annie Ruth Tarver; brother, Chris Tarver.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Billy Ray Bennett of Start; children, Wayne Talbert and wife, Rose of Bee Bayou, Ramona Bennett of Start, Billy Ray Bennett, Jr. and wife, Megan of Start, and Trey Bennett of Start; grandchildren, Tara Massingill of Monroe, Shelbie Cole of Start, Britney Talbert of Bee Bayou, Landry Bennett of Start, and Kendal Bennett of Start; brothers, Roy Tarver and wife, Brenda of Start and Ray Tarver of Start; sister, Peggy Southall and husband, Thomas of Biloxi, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.