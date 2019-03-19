Funeral services for Bertha Marie Green, 80, of Rayville, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Paul Lipe officiating.

Interment followed in the Holmesville Cemetery, Downsville.

Mrs. Bertha was born January 14, 1939 in Downsville, and passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Rayville.

Mrs. Bertha is preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Norma Averitte; husband, Leo Green; son, Otis David Fretwell, Jr.; daughter, Norma Jean Smith; grandson, Mitchell Wayne Smith; brother, Jimmy Averitte; and her sisters, Pat Holloway and Sue Borden.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Moore and husband, Junior of Rayville and Jessie McNease and wife, Cindy of Rayville; sisters, Lynn Spurlock of Choudrant and LaRuth Jones of Magnolia, TX; nine grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren; and special friends, Dorothy Greer and Elaine Richmond.

Pallbearers were Austin Mayhall, Bobby Moore, Cody Moore, Chad Foote, Bruce Royals, Jessie Adams, and Gary Spurlock.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.