Benny Wayne Guerrero

On January 16, 2018, Benny Wayne “Mule” Guerrero, 69, was called home to the Lord following a brief illness.

“Mule”, as nicknamed by a childhood friend, was raised in Start and settled with his wife, Rita, in Dunn, where he was a devoted father to son, Benny Jr. and daughter, Angela. A proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (Local no. 112), he worked away from home most of his life, making many friends along the way. In his later years Rita worked/traveled with him, while making frequent stops home to enjoy their grandchildren. Shortly after Rita’s passing in 2007, Benny retired to spend his remaining years working outside, helping out his neighbors, and enjoying his friends and family.

Benny is survived by his loving mother, Bonnie Acree; sister, Beth Veracruz; son, Benny Guerrero Jr. (Tammy); daughter Angela Willhoft (Ryan); grandchildren: Courtney (Hector), Erika, John-Major, Emerson, Reagan; sister-in-laws, Mary Patty and Donna Acree; life-long friend, Jerry Waggoner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Benny is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Guerrero; father, Benjamin Guerrero; step-father, James Acree; sister, Barbara Greene; brother, Charles “Shot” Acree; and brother-in-law Pat Wayne.

Benny lived a full life and will be remembered for his generosity, sharp wit, and readiness to have a good time. We will celebrate his life on January 20, 2018 at Newton Baptist Church in Dunn, Louisiana, with a visitation from 1pm - 2:30pm and the funeral will follow at 3pm. Pallbearers for the service will be Jimmy Blackmon, Jonathan “Rudy” Malone, Jim Nolan, Terry Sykes, Scott Waggoner, and George “Snooky” Word. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Ray Sykes and Devin Templeton.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.