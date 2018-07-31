Benny McBroom

A memorial service and celebration of the life of Benny “Sonny” McBroom of Mangham will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 5 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, LA with Bro. Jeremy Bullock and Bro. Keith Stephens officiating.

Services are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral of Home Rayville. Visitation will be from 1–3 p.m. prior to the service.

Sonny was born January 25, 1940 in West Monroe, LA and went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2018. Sonny began making monuments at the age of 13 and expanded his craft into Memorial Granite Works, which he grew as a family business alongside his wife and 3 sons. Sonny was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mangham. He was a member of W.M. Baker Masonic Lodge in Mangham, serving as a 32nd degree mason, and was a member of Barak Shrine.

He was preceded in death by his son Tim McBroom, parents, W.T. and Cleo (Byrd) McBroom, sister Judy Bacle, and nephew Chris Kelly.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Linda Boies McBroom, son Andy and wife Jennifer of Baskin, son David and wife Emily of Chase, daughter-in-law Phyllis Watson and husband Randy of Monroe, grandchildren Ashli Gandy, Ike McBroom, John McBroom and Grace McBroom, great-grandchildren Olivia and Elijah Gandy, brother Jerry “Bubba” and wife Beth, sisters, Patty Nelson and husband Jimmy, sister Dianne Baird and husband Eddie, and Marylyn Aston and husband Chuck, uncle Johnny Byrd and wife Josie, aunt Jean McBroom Dalman, and a host of family and friends.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice.