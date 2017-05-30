Graveside services for Benjamin Travis Clark, 54, of Shreveport were Thursday, May 25, 2017 in the NE LA Veterans Cemetery in Rayville with Bro. Tim Johnson officiating.

Burial was in the NE LA Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

Benjamin was born on June 24, 1962 in Monroe and passed from this life on May 21, 2017 in Shreveport.

He loved to travel, ride motorcycles, and fish.

He served his country in the U. S. Army.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Henry Clark Jr.; stepfather, R.B. Sheppard Sr.; paternal grandparents, Willie Belle and John Henry Clark Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Pearl Mayes and Travis Dunn.

He is survived by his mother, Jo Dunn Sheppard of Terry, MS; brother, John H. Clark III of Terry, MS; sister, Terri Corley and husband Doug of Pearl, MS; step brothers, R.B. Sheppard Jr. of Bryam, MS and Craig Sheppard of Logansville, GA; son, Travis Clark of Ripon, WI; and daughter, Elizabeth Clark of Wooster, OH.

Pallbearers were his cousins.

Visitation was at Mulhearn Funeral Home-Rayville.

