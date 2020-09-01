Funeral services for Belinda Kay Branch Crawford, 75, of Rayville, were held Friday, August 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Rayville with Dr. Eddie Wren and Bro. Johnnie Hoychick officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Belinda was born December 21, 1944 in Alexandria and passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Monroe.

Mrs. Belinda drove a school bus for Holly Ridge Elementary and Delhi High School for over 20 years with the Richland Parish School System, she retired in 1999. Together with her husband she owned and operated Hannah’s Sideboard in Delhi.

She is preceded in death by her parents, T.B. and Hilda Branch; husband of 48 years, Kenneth R. Crawford; brother, Phillip Randall “Bud” Branch; and her brothers-in-law, Timmie Ray Thames and Wilton Daniel “Danny” Crawford.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth “Scott” Crawford and wife, Renee` of Rayville and Wilton “Craig” Crawford and wife, Samantha of Rayville; daughter, Amy Crawford Watts and husband, Danny of West Monroe; grandchildren, Austin Scott Crawford, Avery Caroline Crawford, George “Lyman” Gladney IV, Eleanor Alece Gladney, Callie Rose Crawford, and Katherine Cummings Crawford; sister, Darla Branch Thames; special nieces, Kayla Thames Bridges and Hannah Thames Allen and husband, Tom and their families; and her brothers-in-law, Donald Wayne Crawford and family and Billy Michael Crawford and family.

Pallbearers were James Gee, Owen Rockett, Landon Rockett, Alex Allen, Turner Bridges and Tom Allen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211. Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.